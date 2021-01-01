GELATO | THC



Achieve the right kind of high from this citrus-sweet tasting strain . This energizing and uplifting hybrid promotes physical relaxation. For true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy flavor and effect of their favorite strains, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 PUFF. Our supercritical CO2 extraction methods create effective PHD- Formulated distillates with no foreign additives that are a pure, natural solution.



Starter Kit Includes:



1 Gram POD | GELATO

1 PUFF vape pen

Micro USB Charge Cord

Lifetime Replacement Warranty



How to Use:



The 1 PUFF POD is directional

Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated

Listen for the click

If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue

Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact

Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking