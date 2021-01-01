GSC | THC



Perfect for an after-dinner treat, GSC’s rich THC content and earthy aroma will turn you into a happy camper, leaving behind all the stress in the world. For true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy the flavor and effect of their favorite strains, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 Puff. Our supercritical C02 extractions methods create effective PHD- Formulated distillates with no foreign additives that are a pure, natural solution.



Starter Kit Includes:

1 Gram POD | GSC

1 PUFF vape pen

Micro USB Charge Cord

Lifetime Replacement Warranty



How to Use:



The 1 PUFF POD is directional

Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated

Listen for the click

If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue

Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact

Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking