MELLOW | CBD:THC



A high, but evenly split, CBD + THC formula that targets the best characteristics of CBD along with the most effective properties of THC. For true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy both flavor and effect, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 PUFF. Our supercritical CO2 extraction methods create effective PHD-Formulated distillates with no foreign additives that are a pure, natural solution.



Starter Kit Includes:



1 Gram POD | HEAL

1 PUFF vape pen

Micro USB Charge Cord

Lifetime Replacement Warranty



How to Use:



The 1 PUFF POD is directional

Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated

Listen for the click

If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue

Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact

Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking