SLEEP | CBN : THC
Complete:
A CBN dominated formula supported by both CBD and THC. Best if used when winding down the day. This formulation delivers instant impact when it is the time to shut-down. For true cannabis connoisseurs that enjoy both flavor and effect, we deliver the highest impact in just 1 PUFF. Our supercritical CO2 extraction methods create effective PHD-Formulated distillates with no foreign additives that are a pure, natural solution.
Starter Kit Includes:
1 Gram POD | HEAL
1 PUFF vape pen
Micro USB Charge Cord
Lifetime Replacement Warranty
How to Use:
The 1 PUFF POD is directional
Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated
Listen for the click
If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue
Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact
Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking
