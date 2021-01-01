BLUE DREAM | THC



The child of two beloved classics, this savory sativa strain will inspire your creative energy to vivid, new heights.



Refill Includes:



1 Gram POD | BLUE DREAM



How To Use:



The 1 PUFF POD is directional

Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated

Listen for the click

If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue

Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact

Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking