GSC | THC



Perfect for an after-dinner treat, GSC’s rich THC content and earthy aroma will turn you into a happy camper leaving behind all the stress in the world.



Refill Includes:



1 Gram POD | GSC



How To Use:



The 1 PUFF POD is directional

Insert the pod into the 1 PUFF vape pen until it is fully seated

Listen for the click

If inserted properly, the indicator light will turn blue

Take a full, 8 second steady puff for 13 mg of impact

Or, simply puff 3-5 seconds to your liking