GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. According to growers, this strain flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. GSC has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and is a fan favorite of home grow enthusiasts. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).
In our research, we came to realize the huge variety of applications CBD has beyond helping with seizures and ASD. From insomnia to anxiety, severe pain to depression, CBD has been shown to alleviate a number of conditions and ailments that plague our world. We live in a toxic world, let’s face it. The importance of going organic, drinking pure water, etc., is very evident.
With CBD, it’s no different. Our products are Organic, Raw, Full Spectrum, CO2 Extracted and 100% Effective so you can be sure it’s only the highest quality product you’re putting in your body. We put quality and effectiveness as the priority so you don’t have to worry. The difference is clear when you try our CBD products.
Do your research. With such a wide selection of CBD products out there, it’s good to think about what’s important to you.
CO2 extraction means our CBD doesn’t sit in a vat of alcohol during the extraction process and it isn’t heated up, which burns off the major healing elements of the plant. It’s a patent pending extraction process that allows our CBD to have the highest percentage of raw product (CBDa) remaining after extraction. Your body knows what to do with raw plants. This means the remaining organic product maintains a majority of the essential vitamins, nutrients and compounds necessary for true healing properties.
Full spectrum means as many of the cannabis cannabinoids are present in our CBD oils as possible. Each cannabinoid has its own set of known healing elements. We steer clear of isolate products, which, we believe, have little healing properties.
Offering the highest quality CBD available doesn’t mean high prices either. We are committed to providing the purest, high quality CBD at the most affordable prices. You’ll find that our CBD Oils taste great, as well. We use pure, organic, raw stevia and organic flavoring to make our products enjoyable to take. The best of all worlds!