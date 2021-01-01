About this product

LINEAGE: Chemdog x Sour Diesel



AROMA: Diesel and skunk with both sour and piney undertones.



FLAVOR: Hearty notes of fuel, skunk and sour earth.



EFFECTS: Uplifting and energetic, Chem Sour D provides cerebral stimulation that’ll help you maintain a pleasant buzz throughout the day. Users prone to anxiety might want to start small with this one, though that may prove to be challenging as the flavor keeps you coming back.