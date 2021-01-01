About this product
LINEAGE: T.R.U.T.H. x Deadhead OG
AROMA: Earthy, sour and peppery. Expect that classic OG funk with some added Jamaican spice.
FLAVOR: Typical OG accents with a unique, peppery kick.
EFFECTS: A relaxing body high with ultra-stoney cerebral effects. DJC’s bliss inducing high has also been known to forge long-lasting grins. Overall, this exclusive cultivar delivers a crowd-pleasing experience perfect for all day or all night use.
