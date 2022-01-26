About this product
Named after a dear friend of 14er, as well as the strains heritage. This strain is also referred to as “Deadhead Jamaican Cross”. Crossing Deadhead OG and T.R.U.T.H resulted in a flavorful hybrid that is earthy, sour and skunky. The OG funk mixed with Jamaican landrace genetics resulted in something truly special. It’s that familiar OG with just a touch of jerk spice added to it. Expect a heavy body high with pain relieving abilities. The 14er family is rather grateful for this fine specimen. And Dave. Dave’s great too.
