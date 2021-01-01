About this product
LINEAGE: Fire OG x Lucky Charms
AROMA: Kushy funk meets smoky campfire and sweet vanilla.
FLAVOR: Thick notes of OG Kush with floral and vanilla-y accents.
EFFECTS: A hardy and long-lasting high that’s both heavy and cozy. Like a warm blanket for your brain. As the name suggests, Durrraflame will surely get you nice-n-toasty, not surprisingly, for hours on end.
