About this product
LINEAGE: Bali Hai Bomb x Heirloom Purple
AROMA: Cookies and gas with candied accents.
FLAVOR: Similar to its aroma, only with more focus on its sweetness.
EFFECTS: A touch indica dominant and quite strong. Foof may just sit you down for a minute while you settle into full-bodied euphoria.
