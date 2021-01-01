Loading…
Foof

by 14er

About this product

LINEAGE: Bali Hai Bomb x Heirloom Purple

AROMA: Cookies and gas with candied accents.

FLAVOR: Similar to its aroma, only with more focus on its sweetness.

EFFECTS: A touch indica dominant and quite strong. Foof may just sit you down for a minute while you settle into full-bodied euphoria.
