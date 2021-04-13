Loading…
Full Metal Cherry Bubble Hash 1g

by 14er
HybridTHC 25%CBD
Full Metal Jacket
Full Metal Jacket is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Full Metal Jacket - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Full Metal Jacket effects

5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Inflammation
20% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
