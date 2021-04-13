About this strain
Full Metal Jacket
Full Metal Jacket is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Full Metal Jacket - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Full Metal Jacket effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Inflammation
20% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
