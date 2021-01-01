About this product

While we have an overflowing love for our house strains, there’s always the burning question of what else is out there. What alluring specimens deserve a run in our garden? This inquiry is why we regularly dig deep into our network and experiment with new breeding projects. It’s also the driving force that inspired us to offer the Wildflower Series.



At its core, the Wildflower Series is an ever growing attempt at keeping things diverse and exciting. While most of the genetics being investigated may just be a temporary guest, there’s always the chance one makes the cut, deeming it worthy of being a permanent house strain.