Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Kush Mints Bubble Hash 1g

by 14er
HybridTHC 27%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Kush Mints
Kush Mints

Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.

Kush Mints effects

Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!