Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Pancakes

by 14er
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Pancakes
Pancakes

Pancakes is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Pancakes is named after its delicious flavor and aroma which happens to smell just like a warm plate of pancakes. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a flavor profile that combines the taste of buttered, sweet berries and the batter-like smell of pancakes. The high you get from smoking Pancakes can be described as a relaxing head high. The buds from this strain are short and bulky, with shades of golden brown that are brightened by frosty trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Pancakes to help fight symptoms related to chronic stress and anxiety.

Pancakes effects

Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!