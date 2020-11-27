About this strain
Papaya Cake
Papaya Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Papaya Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Papaya Cake effects
64 people told us about effects:
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
