Phantom OG
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Phantom OG effects
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
