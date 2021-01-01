About this product
LINEAGE: Reno & Back x DJC
AROMA: Peppery, musky and earthy with notes of garlic and a slight sweetness.
FLAVOR: Influenced more by its Reno & Back side. Classic sweet kush with accents of musk and earth.
EFFECTS: Very strong with an uplifting and highly euphoric cerebral ride. The body effects are stoney but not overwhelming in terms of heaviness. Overall, it’s a fantastic mix of both parents.
AROMA: Peppery, musky and earthy with notes of garlic and a slight sweetness.
FLAVOR: Influenced more by its Reno & Back side. Classic sweet kush with accents of musk and earth.
EFFECTS: Very strong with an uplifting and highly euphoric cerebral ride. The body effects are stoney but not overwhelming in terms of heaviness. Overall, it’s a fantastic mix of both parents.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!