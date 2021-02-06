Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

PreNup

by 14er
HybridTHC CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Prenup
Prenup

Prenup is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC). This strain produces a happy, euphoric high that feels energizing in small doses. Prenup is ideal for any wake and bake session, but continued consumption may make your mind feel racy. This strain features a pine-forward flavor profile with sugary undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Prenup to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. According to growers, this strain flowers into fluffy buds with dark green and purple foliage. Prenup was originally bred by 1904 Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!