Prenup is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC). This strain produces a happy, euphoric high that feels energizing in small doses. Prenup is ideal for any wake and bake session, but continued consumption may make your mind feel racy. This strain features a pine-forward flavor profile with sugary undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Prenup to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. According to growers, this strain flowers into fluffy buds with dark green and purple foliage. Prenup was originally bred by 1904 Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.