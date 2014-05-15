Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand 14er

14er

The Truth

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

The Truth effects

Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!