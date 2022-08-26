Every 1906 product activates within 20 minutes using a patented technology that makes them the fastest-acting edibles in the world.



Love is an aphrodisiac that will make your bed levitate. It contains arousing cannabis strains and five plant medicines for sensuality, including Damiana to curb inhibition, Catuaba to increase sexual desire, theobromine for energy, Ashwagandha to reduce stress and boost libido, and Muira Puama, known as the "Viagra of the Amazon". Each Love Drop contains 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD. 2 Drop per pack

Show more