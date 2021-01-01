Loading…
1937 - Jungle Wreck Rosin 0.5g

by 1937
In 1937, a small and powerful group of cannabis prohibitionists used their influence to push the Marihuana Tax Act into law. They used potent propaganda to change a common household remedy into a tool to send our people to prison. Stripping them of their rights, and their vote.

We say no more.

We believe in the power of cannabis to right those wrongs. As state over state overturns prohibition, we proudly stand for cannabis wellness, social justice and equality for all.