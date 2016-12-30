Kool-Aid Smile by Andromeda Strains is a deep purple cross of fruity parents. This robust resin-producing flower is the product of Purple Drink x Cherry Sauce and carries telltale notes of its complex lineage in both flavor and appearance. Developing fat, knotty colas that reek of grape candy, Kool-Aid Smile is a flavorful crowd-pleaser with indica-dominant effects. With a mid-level physical sedation coupled with a bright and whimsical mental state, Kool-Aid Smile is sure to elevate your mood, mute nausea and minor physical pain, and ignite your appetite.