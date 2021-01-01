2 Roosters
Cannabis Strain Tracker - Guided Journal
About this product
The Cannabis Strain Tracker provides cannabis users with a clear understanding about how each product, strain, method and dose impacts each person differently, allowing users to get the most value from the Cannabis plant. Benefits of strain tracking include learning how to use specific products for specific situations to customize effects, and avoiding products and strains that have unwanted negative side effects. The new guided journal lets users record and track the brand, strain, dispensary, potency, dose, taste, experience, mood and benefits. The easy-to-use guide also provides general information about cannabis, and helpful pages such as “Pros & Cons of Cannabis Delivery Methods,” “Know Your Terpenes,” and a glossary of terms.
Hardcover with debossed title (includes Green Flower logo)
192 guided journal pages
Green edge printed pages
Bookmark ribbon
Elastic band closure
Contact us for additional Customizing Options
