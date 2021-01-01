Loading…
2 Roosters

Unbleached Unrefined Rolling Paper

About this product

Unrefined, unbleached rice paper with natural Arabic gum. 1 1/4" size. 40 papers to a booklet. 1" H x 3 1/4" L x 1/4" Thick. Color Natural brown
Price includes: 1 color;1 side;1 location imprinting Setup fee $55.00 • Full Color Label (250:+0.45, 500:+0.45, 1000:+0.45, 2500:+0.44)
