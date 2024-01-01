About this product
1G PPREMIUM INDOOR PRE-ROLLS
Our goal is to bring the highest level of quality to each of our products, and our pre-rolls are no exception. Each pre-roll contains the same luscious flower we sell in our eighths, making the smoking experience delicious, potent, and convenient to carry with you. Crafted with extensive knowledge of what makes a great smoke, 22Red Pre-rolls are a cut above the rest!
ZK
A fruit bowl of fun! 22Red's ZK is a bright candy-flavored mixture of sweet, berry, tropical citrus with earthy undertones that dance on the palate and delight the soul. This uplifting terpy cannabis varietal is also known for its immediately euphoric effects that morph into a creative state of mind while sidestepping anxiousness and sending tingles throughout the body. A cross between Zkittlez Cake and TK Bx1, this Indica-dominant strain exudes festive, fruity, feel-good vibes making ZK great for chilling or hanging socially.
About this brand
22Red
22Red is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, world- renowned bassist of Grammy Award-winning rock band System Of A Down.
When California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, the timing coincided with some down time from touring and recording. This opportunity presented Shavo with the chance to refine his vision and start building a brand. Fast-forward to 2020, 22Red is a High Times Dope Cup winner and California Cannabis Awards nominee, has new presence in the Arizona and Nevada markets, and plans for continued expansion across the country.
Shavo Odadjian is the true representation of a life-long cannabis connoisseur. 22Red is the culmination of Shavo’s pursuit of passion and quality, and marries music, fashion, and cannabis in one space. 22Red is ushering in a new era of lifestyle branding, and is dedicating itself to providing customers with premium cannabis, high-quality apparel, and groundbreaking music.
Committed to quality and ingenuity, 22Red was conceived under the notion that cannabis is more than a plant, but a means to honor the creative minds inside us.
Using only premium cannabis, 22Red is committed to educating consumers of the mental and physical benefits associated with the plant while embracing cannabis consumption as a lifestyle.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000049DCRR00713151
