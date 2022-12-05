Cali Extrax presents you their potent blend of THC-H, Delta-11 & Delta-8 THC with Live Resin gummies. 20 pieces come per jar, each gummy contains 125mg, totaling 2500mg per jar. Enjoy Cali Extrax flavorful gummies that come in 3 different choices of Guava Blast, Orange County Creamsicle & Strawberry Mango Madness.



• We recommend starting with a 1/2 piece of a gummy to start.

• Highest cannabinoid blend potency available on the market.

• Users have reported the perfect feeling of body relaxation and mental euphoria.

• Potent blend of THC-H, delta-11, and Delta-8

• Made from USA Grown Hemp

• Live Resin Cultivar infused