Cali Extrax presents you their potent blend of THC-H, Delta-11 & Delta-8 THC with Live Resin gummies. 20 pieces come per jar, each gummy contains 125mg, totaling 2500mg per jar. Enjoy Cali Extrax flavorful gummies that come in 3 different choices of Guava Blast, Orange County Creamsicle & Strawberry Mango Madness.
• We recommend starting with a 1/2 piece of a gummy to start.
• Highest cannabinoid blend potency available on the market.
• Users have reported the perfect feeling of body relaxation and mental euphoria.
• Potent blend of THC-H, delta-11, and Delta-8
• Made from USA Grown Hemp
• Live Resin Cultivar infused
About this brand
2381 CBD
Online shop offering CBD products like oil tinctures, edibles, hemp flower and hemp pre rolls. Specializing in Delta 8 CBD products.