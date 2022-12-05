About this product
Maui Labs is at it again with the most pure and potent Delta 8 available on the market. Maui Labs chocolates are made using only the finest Belgian chocolate. Each chocolate bar contains 500mg of potent delta 8. They have combined a rich chocolate bar in 5 unique ﬂavors that are made with real cocoa. Their Delta 8 chocolate bars are made with zero artiﬁcial ﬂavors, or preservatives. One bite and you will be obsessed. Delivering a powerful relaxation!
• 500mg Delta 8 per Chocolate Bar
• No artificial flavors
About this brand
2381 CBD
Online shop offering CBD products like oil tinctures, edibles, hemp flower and hemp pre rolls. Specializing in Delta 8 CBD products.