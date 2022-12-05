About this product
The all new “Tripsters” by Trippy Sugar Delta-8 + THC-V Gummies contain 125mg of Delta-8 THC + 25mg of THC-V Per Gummy totaling 2500mg of Delta-8 and 500mg of THC-V Per Jar. We highly suggest only taking 1 gummy to start and waiting 1-2 hours before taking another one. These gummies have been reported by users to have a calming and relaxing effect.
• Made by Trippy Sugar
• Manufactured in California
• Contains <.3% D9 THC
• Complaint with section 10113 of 2018 Farm Bill
About this brand
2381 CBD
Online shop offering CBD products like oil tinctures, edibles, hemp flower and hemp pre rolls. Specializing in Delta 8 CBD products.