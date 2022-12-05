The all new “Tripsters” by Trippy Sugar Delta-8 + THC-V Gummies contain 125mg of Delta-8 THC + 25mg of THC-V Per Gummy totaling 2500mg of Delta-8 and 500mg of THC-V Per Jar. We highly suggest only taking 1 gummy to start and waiting 1-2 hours before taking another one. These gummies have been reported by users to have a calming and relaxing effect.



• Made by Trippy Sugar

• Manufactured in California

• Contains <.3% D9 THC

• Complaint with section 10113 of 2018 Farm Bill

