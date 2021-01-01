About this product

247Garden 1/8" heavy duty hangers for hoisting and securing items in the vertical direction. Our heavy duty hangers come with a variety of materials. Both nylon and metal gear locking mechanism are available at our company. We guarantee our quality 100% to your satisfaction. 247Garden also offers tailoring solution to your need and demand. We will build a pair of hangers to meet your demand.



Ratchet heavy duty hangers come with 7-foot braided polypropylene rope with stainless steel hooks. Nylon or metal locking mechanism can be chosen per preferences. One pair of hangers can support up to 150 lbs.



Features:



Fully adjustable

User friendly

Nylon Gear locking mechanism