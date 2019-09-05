About this strain
Bred by Washington State’s Hesperides Genetics, Quiver Killer Kush crosses a (White Fire OG x Alien Kush) mother with an (OG Kush x Chemdog x Triangle Kush) father. This sweet, funky classic has a strong fuel flavor. Quiver Killer Kush is a must if you love OGs and want to try all of your favorites in one potent rip.
Quiver Killer Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!