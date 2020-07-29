3C Farms
3C AC/DC
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
This CBD strain is perfect for those looking to relieve their ailments without experiencing the typical cannabis head change. Piney and cheesy in flavor, this strain is immensely anti-inflammatory. Its namesake derives from the legendary stadium rock group, ACDC.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
