3C Farms
3C Agent Tangie
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Tangie is a classic sativa strain, known for its fluffy nugs and citrusy aroma and flavor. Our take on this classic is a bit denser, but stays true to the strain’s origins. Like most sativas, Agent Tangie produces a euphoric and energetic high, perfect for daytime enjoyment.
Agent Tangie effects
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
30% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
