3C Farms
3C Clockwork Elves Indica
Product rating:
About this product
A 3C favorite, our Clockwork Elves indica variety is an extremely potent combination of indica flower and indica-derived kief. Each nug is rolled in kief, giving it a tan to brown color. For those of you wondering what kief is, it is pure resinous tricomb powder with a very high THC content. There is no standard indica strain chosen, so each batch of Clockwork Elves is slightly different, making this combination as mysterious as the elves themselves.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!