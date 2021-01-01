About this product

A 3C favorite, our Clockwork Elves indica variety is an extremely potent combination of indica flower and indica-derived kief. Each nug is rolled in kief, giving it a tan to brown color. For those of you wondering what kief is, it is pure resinous tricomb powder with a very high THC content. There is no standard indica strain chosen, so each batch of Clockwork Elves is slightly different, making this combination as mysterious as the elves themselves.