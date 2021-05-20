About this product
One of our newer strains, Cocoa Dulce is a cross between Northern Lights and our Illuminati OG Kush. Northern Lights is a classic strain, known for its earthy aroma and very euphoric high, while Illuminati OG is more piney, producing a more sedative high. The resulting cross-strain brings the best qualities of its parents, producing a relaxing euphoria that lasts for hours.
Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.