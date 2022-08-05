A relatively recent OG descendent, Crystal Skull OG is a highly potent strain that was gifted to 3C farms by Moxie. One of our most pungent strains, Crystal Skull OG has been described as having a mild fuel-like aroma. Like other OG strains, Crystal Skull OG produces relaxing and sedative effects.
Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.
