3C Farms
3C Illuminati OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD 1%
About this product
3C Illuminati OG is a direct cut from Josh D’s 1996 Club 33 OG Phenome and makes up the genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties. Despite its ubiquity, its origins remain a debatable mystery—much like its namesake. The cholas are a blend of beautiful green tones, ranging from bright lime greens to deeper pine shades, with auburn pistons. Its scent is fresh and piney, followed by a waft of sweetness. Its flavor acts much in the same way—The Illuminati’s dense smoke hits the tongue with a blast of pine & a touch of tar, just to be followed by a subtle floral sweetness. The effects of this heavy Indica onset quickly, starting with a relaxation that begins at the crown and melts throughout the entire body. An instant classic.
Illuminati OG effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
