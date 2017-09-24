About this product

3C Illuminati OG is a direct cut from Josh D’s 1996 Club 33 OG Phenome and makes up the genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties. Despite its ubiquity, its origins remain a debatable mystery—much like its namesake. The cholas are a blend of beautiful green tones, ranging from bright lime greens to deeper pine shades, with auburn pistons. Its scent is fresh and piney, followed by a waft of sweetness. Its flavor acts much in the same way—The Illuminati’s dense smoke hits the tongue with a blast of pine & a touch of tar, just to be followed by a subtle floral sweetness. The effects of this heavy Indica onset quickly, starting with a relaxation that begins at the crown and melts throughout the entire body. An instant classic.