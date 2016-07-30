3C Farms
Sasquatch Sap
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Sasquatch is more than a legendary creature; it is also a legendary strain. Our take on Original Glue, Sasquatch Sap is our most popular sativa and one of our most popular strains overall. It has the most well-rounded effects of all our sativa strains, producing a relaxing, yet joyful high.
Sasquatch Sap effects
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
