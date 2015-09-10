3C Farms
Since cannabis connoisseurs got their first taste of Thin Mint, demand for the strain exploded. At 3C, we’d hate to deprive our customers of such a legendary strain, so we decided to grow it ourselves. The downside: Thin Mint is infamously low-yielding. But we weren’t going to let that stand in our way. By crossing Thin Mint with our Illuminati OG, we were able to maintain the most desirable traits of Thin Mint, while vastly improving upon the strain’s small nug-structure. The final product is a dense purple-green strain with all of the essential traits of Thin Mint. Kush Cookies is a masterful cross, and we highly recommend giving it a try. You won’t be disappointed!
Thin Mint effects
Reported by real people like you
547 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
