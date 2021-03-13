: High Jump, a hybrid of Sour Diesel and NorCal Kush, is a powerful strain with a quick onset. It has a very piney aroma, producing a clean smell like a freshly-cleaned cabin. Many have described the high as cerebral and creative, making it a good choice for creative people or those looking to become more creative. So, smoke a bowl and start that novel you’ve been meaning to write.
No product reviews
