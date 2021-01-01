About this product

This spectacular, large property is waiting for the right entrepreneur who is looking to expand his or her current operation and would be ideal for those looking to pursue a microbusiness or distribution license as well as indoor cultivation.



It is zoned M3 making it appropriate for distribution, indoor cultivation, level 1 manufacturing, Level 2 manufacturing, delivery, microbusiness with delivery or microbusiness with on-site retail sales.



It comes equipped with…

- 3,000 AMPS 3p up to 480v power

- Up to 20’ ceilings

- A concrete block outer structure

- Concrete floors

- Multiple roll-ups

- Large, private gated lot

- Secure entrances

- An established security system

- And More!



Don’t wait for this one to pass you by. If you need a space that has all of the above, let us know ASAP so we can get to work for you.



Call or email us at 949-916-0022 x407 or info@420realproperties.com today to get started.



420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210