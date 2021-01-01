About this product

At 2 lbs per light with plans for 330 lights and 10,000 SF of LICENSED canopy, this space has the opportunity to yield up to 660lbs of dry cannabis per month (MORE if you're a seasoned veteran).



Which means, based on current conservative market rates for wholesale flower, you can consistently generate $1.2M+ per month once you get this cultivation facility up and running.



THEN, factor in the additional space you're not using to cultivate, paired with the type 6 manufacturing license + type II distribution licenses that accompany this lease...



You have access to 3 streams of income in one location.



Here are the details:

- DCR APPROVAL: You can begin cultivating immediately

- ROOM TO GROW: One space at 14,800 square feet

- LONG LEASE: 5-year lease with 2x 5-year options to extend

- LICENSES: Use the type 2A cultivation + type 6 manufacturing + type II distribution licenses

- POWER: 800 Amps 3 Phase

- CANOPY: License allows for 10,000 SF of canopy

- CEILING HEIGHT: 22' ceilings

- PARKING: up to 22 parking spaces can be developed



With a wider reach than any other cannabis real estate brokerage firm, we're here to help you achieve your dreams.



Let's connect. We've leased over 400,000 SF of compliant cannabis real estate and will find you what you need.



Call or email us at 949-916-0022 (& press 1) OR INFO@420REALPROPERTIES.COM