We’ve had a handful of properties on our list that had similar arched ceilings and they went FAST.



With the ability to build vertically, grow as high as you’d like and utilize the space however your needs require, this one is a large 16’ tall, 800AMP blank canvas, just waiting for your vision.



• A partial mezzanine

• Up to 800 AMPS

• A Large roll up

• Small office space

• Concrete floors on the ground level

• A private fenced lot with parking and more



And, by building vertically you’d be able to double your square wherever it permits.



This property is zoned M1 and would be appropriate for distribution, cultivation, L1 Manufacturing, non-retail micro business and non-storefront retail.



Call or email us today at 949-916-0022 x407 or info@420realproperties.com for more details!



420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210