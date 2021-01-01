Loading…
420 Science

Wax Wallet

We set out to create a totally unique storage solution for keeping oils nice and safe. Our Wax Wallet is a small hinged clamshell container with a silicone liner. Featuring a super low profile, this container is easy to slide in and out of your pocket.

Specs:

Hinged Clamshell Design
FDA-approved, Food Grade Silicone
Holds approximately 1 gram
1.75" W x .5" H
Colors: Green, Blue, Gray
