420 FRIENDLY HOTEL

Find solace at this urban refuge in the heart of the Mile High City. With city and mountain views and comfortable spaces for living with essential lifestyle amenities. Located steps away from the Colorado Convention Center, family attractions and spectacular sports and entertainment venues, you can enjoy regional cuisine at Off Sixteenth Restaurant and have a martini at The Place Lounge.



COMPLIMENTARY MY 420 TOURS INCLUSIONS

Upon checking in, you will receive a complimentary rental Silver Surfer Vaporizer gift bag with Uber/Lyft coupons, local dispensary coupons, and cannabis lifestyle magazines. Check In: 4:00 PM / Check Out: 12:00 PM



Details here: https://my420tours.com/420-friendly-hotels-in-denver/colorado-vacations/