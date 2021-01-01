About this product

BUD AND BREAKFAST

Occupying a grand Victorian house, this marijuana-friendly bed-and-breakfast is 1.9 miles away from the Colorado Convention Center. The 6 individually decorated lodgings all include private bathrooms, and have free WiFi, cable TV and sofas. Some have 4-poster beds or gas fireplaces. Suites add separate sitting rooms and whirlpool tubs. Complimentary Wake and Bake Breakfast, 420 Happy Hour appetizers, Late night dessert, beer, wine, mimosa, and water is provided, served in the communal dining area. There's also a living room with a piano, and a leafy garden with outdoor furniture.

COMPLIMENTARY INCLUSIONS

Wake and bake breakfast, beer and wine, 4:20 happy hour appetizers, smoking utensils, and more.

