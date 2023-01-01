42Days is a Vertically integrated company with a focus on Quality, and affordable products. We are a family owned business. Passing these values onto the customer, and our employees is of utmost importance to us!



Our management team has a combined 45 years of experience in both the cannabis industry and management. Moreover, 42Days has created its own cannabis genetics over the last 20 years, placing, or winning in 4 cannabis cups, as well as placing 2nd in The New Mexico Growers Cup.



With the Cannabis industries increasing toughness and pretentiousness 42Days is committed to the philosophy of “having fun’. While maintaining quality, creativity, and a safe working environment.



Show more