About this product
Acapulco Gold is a classic Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that boasts an invigorating aroma of earthy, wild flowers that smell sweet and herbal with a hint of spice. Its delicious and complex terpene profile creates a unique and rich flavor blend that’s reminiscent of nutmeg in your morning cup of coffee. Speaking of coffee, Acapulco Gold is the perfect morning strain thanks to its highly energetic and euphoric buzz.
This creative strain is potent in cerebral effects that will elevate the mood while simultaneously calming the body to relieve chronic aches and pains. Users enjoy the cheerful boost of energy this strain provides, making it an ideal candidate for relieving the symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. In addition, Acapulco Gold can be helpful to reduce chronic pain and headaches.
This creative strain is potent in cerebral effects that will elevate the mood while simultaneously calming the body to relieve chronic aches and pains. Users enjoy the cheerful boost of energy this strain provides, making it an ideal candidate for relieving the symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. In addition, Acapulco Gold can be helpful to reduce chronic pain and headaches.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
4SCORE
4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day.
Redefining Premium.
Redefining Premium.