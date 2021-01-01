Acapulco Gold is a classic Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that boasts an invigorating aroma of earthy, wild flowers that smell sweet and herbal with a hint of spice. Its delicious and complex terpene profile creates a unique and rich flavor blend that’s reminiscent of nutmeg in your morning cup of coffee. Speaking of coffee, Acapulco Gold is the perfect morning strain thanks to its highly energetic and euphoric buzz.



This creative strain is potent in cerebral effects that will elevate the mood while simultaneously calming the body to relieve chronic aches and pains. Users enjoy the cheerful boost of energy this strain provides, making it an ideal candidate for relieving the symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. In addition, Acapulco Gold can be helpful to reduce chronic pain and headaches.

