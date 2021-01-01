About this product
Banana Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain with a super sweet banana candy flavor. The aroma of ripe banana with a sugary sweetness hits the nose and immediately feels reminiscent of fruity banana candies, with just the slightest hint of a spicy pepper note.
Get creative with Banana Runtz since it provides users with an elevated, inspired mood that makes it easy to focus. This energetic strain offers mental clarity with a sense of euphoric motivation. In addition, it induces a relaxing physical effect that dissolves aches and pains. Banana Runtz can be a great choice for those seeking to reduce depression, chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, arthritis and chronic stress.
4SCORE was established early in 2018 because of the deep rooted belief in cannabis and its amazing ability to improve the lives of countless people. In respect of nature’s pure creation, 4SCORE puts the focus on the whole plant and its bountiful benefits, utilizing cannabis-derived terpenes in their products. 4SCORE is a clean, discreet, cannabis loving company that puts customer service, honesty, and integrity as their top priority. Designed to spread the joy of cannabis, 4SCORE aims to understand the consumer’s need to have a discreet and reliable product that will not only provide relief, but also put a smile on their face day after day.
