Banana Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain with a super sweet banana candy flavor. The aroma of ripe banana with a sugary sweetness hits the nose and immediately feels reminiscent of fruity banana candies, with just the slightest hint of a spicy pepper note.



Get creative with Banana Runtz since it provides users with an elevated, inspired mood that makes it easy to focus. This energetic strain offers mental clarity with a sense of euphoric motivation. In addition, it induces a relaxing physical effect that dissolves aches and pains. Banana Runtz can be a great choice for those seeking to reduce depression, chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, arthritis and chronic stress.

